prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-make-first-joint-appearance-in-london-after-royal-exit

Meghan Markle is again in London for one among her closing royal occasions.
On Thursday night, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official public look within the U.Ok. following her royal exit announcement.
Joined by her husband Prince Harry, the couple attended the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion Home. Whereas on the occasion, the couple celebrated the sporting and journey achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.
Prince Harry seemed good-looking in a basic navy blue go well with and tie. As for Meghan, she turned heads for all the proper causes in an identical shiny blue fitted Victoria Beckham costume. Earlier within the day, the duo was noticed having fun with a non-public lunch at The Goring.
In only a matter of days, the couple may even publicly reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton as they attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.
As royal watchers know, there’s been lots of change throughout the royal household after Prince Harry and Meghan introduced in early 2020 that they might be stepping away from royal duties.
“After many months of reflection and inside discussions, we’ve chosen to make a transition this yr in beginning to carve out a progressive new function inside this establishment,” the assertion from the couple started. “We intend to step again as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Household and work to grow to be financially unbiased, whereas persevering with to completely assist Her Majesty The Queen.”
And simply final month, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched key data within the couple’s transition out of royal duties.
For instance, the couple will formally drop “royal” from their branding.
“The Royal Household respect and perceive the want of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay a extra unbiased life as a household, by eradicating the supposed ‘public curiosity’ justification for media intrusion into their lives,” a spokesperson continued. “They continue to be a valued a part of Her Majesty’s household.”
