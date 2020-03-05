prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-make-first-joint-appearance-in-london-after-royal-exit

Meghan Markle is again in London for one among her closing royal occasions.

On Thursday night, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official public look within the U.Ok. following her royal exit announcement.

Joined by her husband Prince Harry, the couple attended the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion Home. Whereas on the occasion, the couple celebrated the sporting and journey achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

Prince Harry seemed good-looking in a basic navy blue go well with and tie. As for Meghan, she turned heads for all the proper causes in an identical shiny blue fitted Victoria Beckham costume. Earlier within the day, the duo was noticed having fun with a non-public lunch at The Goring.

In only a matter of days, the couple may even publicly reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton as they attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.