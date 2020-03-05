prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-have-the-best-reaction-to-surprise-military-proposal

Nothing like somewhat love within the air to make an occasion additional particular.

On Thursday evening, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited for one in all their closing joint appearances as royals in London.

The pair arrived at Mansion Home to point out their help for the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards. And because the couple celebrated the sporting and journey achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel, a particular proposal occurred that shortly grabbed everybody’s consideration.

Danny Holland, a navy veteran who gained the Recognizing Achievement Award, acquired down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. Spoiler alert: She accepted!

An audible gasp got here from the viewers. And in video footage shared on social media, Meghan smiled from ear to ear as she positioned her fingers within the middle of her chest. Prince Harry was equally touched by the second as he started applauding for the couple from his front-row seat.