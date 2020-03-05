premier-league-bans-handshakes

The Premier League has banned handshakes between gamers and match officers till additional discover

The Premier League has banned gamers and match officers from shaking arms from this weekend till additional discover on medical recommendation.

Groups and officers will nonetheless take part within the pre-match walk-outs however have been suggested in opposition to the custom of shaking arms.

A press release from the Premier League stated: “The Premier League fair-play handshake won’t happen between gamers and match officers from this weekend till additional discover primarily based on medical recommendation.

“Coronavirus is an expansion by way of droplets from nostril and mouth and could be transmitted onto the arms and handed on by way of handshake.

“Membership and Match Officers will nonetheless carry out the remainder of the normal walk-out protocol forward of every fixture.

“On getting into the sector of play, the 2 groups will proceed to line up, accompanied by the Premier League music, then gamers from the house crew will stroll previous their opposition with out shaking their arms.”

Gamers and officers will begin take part within the pre-match stroll outs

The Premier League has already written to its 20 golf equipment, advising on the most recent contingency plans to take care of the unfold of coronavirus.

League officers are liaising day by day with the federal government’s public well being consultants to offer up-to-the-minute recommendation on how greatest to counteract the unfold of the virus.

Fixtures lists and kick-off occasions stay unaffected because it stands.