porsha-williams-daughter-pilar,-11-mos.,-looks-beyond-adorable-with-cornrows-&-beads:-watch

Child PJ is absolutely the cutest! Porsha Williams’ little woman rocked this cool new ‘just do two weeks earlier than her first birthday.

Pilar Jhena‘s already got a style of her own! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, just posted the sweetest photo of her 11-month-old daughter rocking a super cool hair do with white beads and we can’t recover from the images. “Look at my big girl hairstyle!! 🙌🏾😆🔥🔥 #11Months,” Porsha wrote (as PJ) on the newborn’s personal Instagram account on Wednesday, Mar. 4. PJ is popping out to be fairly the little social media star, with over 300Ok followers of her personal!

Within the first put up, PJ provides a critical and intent look forward as she confidently drinks out of her vibrant orange sippy cup. Mother dressed her good and comfortable in a pair of pink pyjamas coated in unicorns, ice cream cones and different delectable desserts — how candy! Within the follow-up video, the 11-month-old reveals off simply how a lot vitality she has! “Okay, slow down,” mother Porsha may be heard saying as PJ writhes and crawls throughout the comfortable brown soda! Doting mother Porsha then pulls down little PJ’s shirt and says, “look at that silly girl!”

Child PJ — who turns 1 years previous on Mar. 22 — was additionally exhibiting off her rising smile, together with these lovable backside entrance tooth! “Okay, slow down,” Porsha may then be saying once more, as she handed PJ again her dropped sippy cup. The child even seemingly tried to speak at one level, and we will’t recover from simply how grown up she’s trying! Only recently, her mother shared a cute video of her studying to play the drums and we’ve a sense we could be seeing music in her future.

PJ and Porsha’s followers couldn’t get sufficient of the brand new picture-and-video put up! “Awwww she’s a big girl now, will be 1 in a few weeks. “Go Pilar. Im following you as you grow ❤️,” fan @mzdiva19 commented. “Omg my big girl got her some braids,” @urstruly_badmouthvya added, whereas @tarhillgurl777 posted, “Love it! All little black girls should experience braids and beads!”