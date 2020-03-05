pop-smoke-laid-to-rest-in-brooklyn-2-weeks-after-murder

Rapper Pop Smoke‘s been laid to relaxation two weeks after his demise.

On Thursday afternoon, followers, family and friends of the rapper gathered in his hometown of Canarsie, Brooklyn to pay their respects to the star. His casket was pulled in a horse-drawn carriage by the busy streets and adopted by a collection of expensive-looking vehicles. The carriage was surrounded by glass home windows and white curtains so viewers might see the black casket because it handed by.

As soon as the companies drew to an finish, the carriage returned with out the casket.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, died on Feb. 19 after being shot on the Beverly Hills residence of Edwin Arroyave, who’s married to The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. Nonetheless, Mellencamp later acknowledged she and her husband have been renting out the home through a “third get together leasing and administration firm” and had no involvement.