ponderosa-soundly-defeats-conifer-71-15

Ponderosa let it rain from past the arc, sinking 46.7% of their makes an attempt of their 71-15 victory over Conifer on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Liberty Line lead Ponderosa with 30 factors scored whereas additionally amassing 9 rebounds and two assists. Katherine Higgins aided the hassle by chipping in 12 factors and 6 rebounds.

Conifer has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.

