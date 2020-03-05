ponderosa-soundly-defeats-conifer-71-15

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
Ponderosa let it rain from past the arc, sinking 46.7% of their makes an attempt of their 71-15 victory over Conifer on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Liberty Line lead Ponderosa with 30 factors scored whereas additionally amassing 9 rebounds and two assists. Katherine Higgins aided the hassle by chipping in 12 factors and 6 rebounds.
Conifer has not reported any group or participant statistics from this contest.
