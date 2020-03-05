Police Searching For Man Accused Of Ordering Dog To Attack Good Samaritan At North Philadelphia Gas Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are in search of a person wished for an uncommon assault at a North Philadelphia fuel station. The suspect is accused of ordering his canine to assault a great Samaritan.

Surveillance video confirmed the suspect taking his canine out of his SUV early Tuesday morning.

The canine then attacked a 62-year-old man in the midst of Broad Avenue.

(Credit score: Philadelphia Police Division)

Police say it began after the suspect received into an argument with a lady and the opposite man tried to intervene.

The sufferer was handled for canine bites on his leg.

