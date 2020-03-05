police:-driver-flees-accident-scene-leaving-bumper,-calls-afterward-for-help-to-retrieve-keys

SPRINGVILLE (CBS Native) — A driver who fled the scene of an accident left behind a bumper — after which referred to as police proper after the crash when she or he locked their keys within the automotive, in accordance with police in Utah.

The Springville Police Division posted two pictures of the crash Wednesday on Fb.

Police didn’t determine the motive force or disclose if felony costs had been made in opposition to the person, CBS affiliate KUTV reported.

Some Fb customers had been congratulatory of the police division, however most had been amused by the situation.

“You can’t fix stupid, but you can certainly use the evidence left behind to charge them with hit and run and issue them a court date!” wrote Aaron Serr.

“You just can’t make this stuff up!” Alicia S. Hone commented.

And Christina Tanner wrote: “This person is definitely not the brightest crayon in the box.”