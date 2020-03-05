police:-driver-flees-accident-scene-leaving-bumper,-calls-afterward-for-help-to-retrieve-keys

SPRINGVILLE (CBS Native) — A driver who fled the scene of an accident left behind a bumper — after which known as police proper after the crash when she or he locked their keys within the automotive, in line with police in Utah.

The Springville Police Division posted two photos of the crash Wednesday on Fb.

Police didn’t establish the motive force or disclose if prison fees have been made towards the person, CBS affiliate KUTV reported.

Some Fb customers have been congratulatory of the police division, however most have been amused by the situation.

“You can’t fix stupid, but you can certainly use the evidence left behind to charge them with hit and run and issue them a court date!” wrote Aaron Serr.

“You just can’t make this stuff up!” Alicia S. Hone commented.

And Christina Tanner wrote: “This person is definitely not the brightest crayon in the box.”