police:-armed-man-forced-his-way-into-medford-home

A person allegedly pressured a Medford lady at gunpoint to tie up one other individual in her residence, then open a secure earlier than he fled the property, Medford police mentioned in a information launch.

The girl was in her yard placing trash in a barrel round 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, close to Fellsway West, when the person grabbed her, police mentioned.

Police mentioned he allegedly had a firearm in his hand as he pressured her again into her residence the place one other sufferer was positioned.

The house invader reportedly pressured the lady to tie up the second sufferer, then made her open a secure in the home. After she opened the secure, he tied her up and fled in an unknown route, police mentioned.

Police didn’t point out whether or not something was taken from the house.

Officers mentioned the suspect was a person described as 5 ft and between eight to 10 inches tall, sporting a ski masks with eye holes.

“At this time we do not have a motive for targeting this home,” Medford police mentioned. “We ask our community members to be vigilant in watching out for each other. Please call the police whenever you see someone or something suspicious in your community.”

Anybody with data relating to suspicious folks or exercise is requested to name 781-395-1212.