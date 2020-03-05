police:-44-year-old-man-shot-multiple-times,-killed-inside-north-philadelphia-home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 44-year-old man was shot a number of occasions and killed inside a North Philadelphia house Wednesday night time. The capturing occurred on the 2300 block of North Beechwood Avenue, simply after 7:30 p.m.

Police say the person was shot a number of occasions within the head, again and stomach.

He was transported to Temple College Hospital and was pronounced lifeless simply earlier than eight p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Police do not need a motive presently however Chief Inspector Scott Small stated police consider the capturing could also be narcotics-related.

Police discovered “a large amount of narcotics” and money on the second flooring of the house, based on Small.

“It appears there is some sort of drug-manufacturing operation going on inside of that property,” Small stated.

Police say a 75-year-old girl, who’s partially bed-ridden, was within the house on the time of the capturing. She was not injured.

Police consider the capturing sufferer could have been the girl’s caretaker.

Detectives are engaged on acquiring surveillance video from neighboring houses.

For a listing of gun violence sources in Philadelphia, click on right here.