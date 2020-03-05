police:-23-year-old-man-took-up-skirt-photos-at-church,-mall,-detroit-area-over-2-years

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WJRT) — A 23-year-old is accused of utilizing his cellular phone to shoot movies up ladies’s attire or skirts round Genesee County and the Detroit space over two years, police say.

Investigators allege Trevor Stafford took the photographs at his church, the Meijer in Davison, the Genesee Valley Heart mall and across the Detroit space. They’re asking potential victims to come back ahead.

“It’s kind of like chilling to think about this going on in the house of God,” mentioned Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Stafford is charged with two counts of capturing photographs of an unclothed individual associated to 2 ladies from his church in Richfield Township. Leyton mentioned Stafford took video of them beneath their clothes.

“His wife discovered the memory cards in their computer … and she was able to see on it this improper business and she reported it to the police,” Leyton mentioned.

He mentioned Stafford’s spouse discovered pornography and 21 up-skirt movies on the reminiscence playing cards. Investigators imagine he created them between July 2017 to July 2019.

“She would go shopping, he’d go to another part of the store and he was using his smart phone to take video up the skirts of women shopping in the store,” Leyton mentioned. “How he was doing that, I really don’t know.”

As a result of there aren’t any faces within the movies at these locations, Leyton mentioned investigators don’t know who he victimized. Anybody who believes they might be a sufferer ought to contact police.

Stafford’s protection legal professional is reminding everybody that these are solely allegations.

“We have not been to court,” mentioned protection legal professional Nicholas Robinson. “We have not had a chance to review or challenge any of the evidence that they have against him, but we look forward to doing so.”

Stafford doesn’t have a felony document.

Michigan State Police say Stafford’s preliminary plan was to promote the movies he created on-line, however he informed police he didn’t know the way to. Stafford’s spouse, who turned him in, has since divorced him.

