pleasure-p-arrested-at-checkers-on-battery-charge-&-released-on-$1,500-bond

Roomies, in keeping with NBC Miami, #PleasureP has reportedly been arrested. It’s being reported that the 35-year-old allegedly pushed a employee within the chest, whereas paying for his meals at a Checkers restaurant, in Miami Gardens.

In response to studies, “The worker said Cooper had been yelling at her through the intercom system for several minutes before he pulled up to the window and “continued to yell louder and become more disrespectful.” The employee stated Cooper gave her $60 in alternate for his meals, then pushed her within the chest with the meals, the report stated.”

The Fairly Ricky group member admitted to having an altercation, however said that he didn’t throw any meals on the cashier.

As soon as police arrived, the scent of alcohol was fairly evident. After an investigation was carried out, he was subsequently arrested.

In response to TMZ, the singer and songwriter has since been launched on a $1,500 bond.