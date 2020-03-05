plano-woman-arrested-for-allegedly-selling-alcohol-to-3-teens-who-all-died-in-crash

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A restaurant employee has been arrested for allegedly promoting alcohol to a few youngsters who all, in the end, died in a single-vehicle crash in Plano greater than two weeks in the past, police introduced Thursday.

Yu Gao, 36, was charged with three counts of alcohol sale to a minor and one depend of alcoholic beverage throughout prohibited hours after police discovered that alcohol performed an element within the crash that killed one former and two present Plano ISD college students.

The crash occurred on Feb. 17 at round 3:45 a.m. close to Hedgcoxe Street and Union Drive. Police stated a BMW was rushing down Hedgcoxe Street when it crashed right into a tree and caught hearth, killing the three teenagers who had been inside.

The victims had been later recognized as Yuxuan Wang, 18, Jin Chen, 18, and Yuchen Jin, 16.

Via the investigation, police decided a mixture of rushing and alcohol led to the crash. Police discovered that the youngsters had been allegedly served alcohol at Focus BBQ on W. Spring Creek in Plano.

Yu Gao mugshot (Credit score: Plano Police Division)

Police confirmed Gao was a server on the restaurant and that she’s accused of promoting the three youngsters the alcohol.

Police are persevering with to analyze the crash, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Fee can also be wanting into the restaurant itself.