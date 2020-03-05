philadelphia-eagles-letting-left-tackle-jason-peters-hit-free-agent-market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, left deal with Jason Peters is a free agent. The Eagles stated in an announcement Thursday that either side agreed that Peters will enter the free agent market.

The Eagles will stay in touch with the 38-year-old Peters through the course of.

pic.twitter.com/YjZlPTYtj5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 5, 2020

“We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including building a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl Championship,” the group stated in an announcement. “Jason has been an incredible leader and person both on and off the field.”

Peters signed a one-year contract previous to the 2019 season. The Birds drafted his inheritor obvious final yr, taking offensive deal with Andre Dillard within the first spherical.

Peters, a nine-time Professional Bowler, came to visit to the Eagles in 2009 following a commerce with the Buffalo Payments.