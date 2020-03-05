philadelphia-eagles-hire-marty-mornhinweg-as-senior-offensive-consultant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Doug Pederson is bringing a well-recognized face again to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds on Thursday employed Marty Mornhinweg as a senior offensive advisor.

Mornhinweg spent 10 years on Andy Reid’s workers from 2003-12, together with seven seasons as offensive coordinator. He was most not too long ago Baltimore’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18. Mornhinweg was Detroit’s head coach in 2001-02.

#Eagles have employed Marty Mornhinweg as a Senior Offensive Marketing consultant. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 5, 2020

The Eagles additionally on Thursday issued an announcement saying nine-time Professional Bowl left deal with Jason Peters will turn into a free agent when the league’s new 12 months begins March 18. Peters spent the previous 11 seasons in Philadelphia after enjoying for Buffalo his first 5.

