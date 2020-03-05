philadelphia-based-la-colombe-coffee-introduces-self-heating-cans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia-based espresso roaster La Colombe is now promoting self-heating espresso cans. The cans are activated with a twist and warmth up in two minutes, providing espresso lovers scorching espresso on-the-go, wherever.
“Perfect for long car rides, camping trips, or whatever you want it to be perfect for,” La Colombe stated in an Instagram put up.
The self-heating espresso cans are available Brazilian and Brazilian Milk + Sugar. They’re completely bought on the La Colombe Fishtown location on Frankford Avenue.
