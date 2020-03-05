Philadelphia-Based La Colombe Coffee Introduces Self-Heating Cans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia-based espresso roaster La Colombe is now promoting self-heating espresso cans. The cans are activated with a twist and warmth up in two minutes, providing espresso lovers scorching espresso on-the-go, wherever.

Did you say Self Heating Can!?!

“Perfect for long car rides, camping trips, or whatever you want it to be perfect for,” La Colombe stated in an Instagram put up.

The self-heating espresso cans are available Brazilian and Brazilian Milk + Sugar. They’re completely bought on the La Colombe Fishtown location on Frankford Avenue.

