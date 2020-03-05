pete-davidson-says-ex-ariana-grande-made-him-famous

Pete Davidsonsimply turned up the warmth.

On Thursday, the Saturday Night time Stay star put his spice threshold to the take a look at on Scorching Ones, the place he ate 10 sizzling wings and answered some equally spicy questions.

“I’ve by no means eaten something spicy,” he instructed host Sean Evans earlier than diving into the primary wing. “I’m horrified.”

Kicking issues off with some SNL anecdotes, Pete admitted that Drake‘s reward to the forged again when he hosted the present in 2016 wasn’t his favourite second. To indicate his appreciation, the “One Dance” rapper organized for Bobby Flay to prepare dinner a meal for the forged.

“That was form of annoying ‘cuz it was, like, throughout writing evening,” he joked. “Yeah, it was, like, we have been, like, in the midst of, like, engaged on his present and he is like, ‘Yo, Bobby Flay is right here.’ And we’re like, ‘Cool dude, now we have, like, f–king 20 hours to place all of this shit collectively.’ He is very candy. He is very candy. It was very good. But it surely was [the] improper time.”