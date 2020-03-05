patient-in-summit-county,-with-travel-history-to-italy,-being-tested-for-coronavirus

A affected person at St. Anthony Summit Medical Middle who has traveled to Italy is being examined for coronavirus.

The medical middle and the Colorado Division of Public Well being and Setting are investigating the affected person’s “respiratory illness” as a “possible case of novel coronavirus,” in line with an announcement from Centura Well being-St. Anthony Summit Medical Middle.

Take a look at outcomes from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention might be obtainable in about 24 hours, in line with the assertion launched Wednesday evening.

The affected person has been remoted. “The health risk to the general public is considered low,” the discharge stated.

