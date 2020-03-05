pantages-theatre-gets-new-sign-for-first-time-since-1930

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The long-lasting vertical signal atop the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood received a face elevate Wednesday.
The unique signal, which had adorned the constructing since 1930, was taken down final Saturday, a lot to the dismay of locals equivalent to J. Eric Lynxwiler, a Los Angeles native and board member for the Museum of Neon Artwork.
Sources inside @yescosigns have confirmed the historic @hollywoodpantagestheatre vertical signal will likely be transformed to Digital LED. They declare it will likely be “historically accurate to the best of their abilities”…. so put together yourselves for a digital LED billboard on the #PantagesHollywod. I’m disgusted @nederlanderlive ! Pissed! That you’d destroy this traditionally correct and exquisite theatre with a digital LED billboard! That is unacceptable! It’s both traditionally correct #neon or digital rubbish. Convey again the #neon! @mitchofarrell @hollywood_heritage @esotouric @laconservancy @museumofneonart @official_lahtf
Whereas preliminary studies have been that the signal was going to get replaced with an LED duplicate, the reproduction that was put in Wednesday was true to the unique — with neon tubes and the signal’s signature typeface.
Perhaps by the top of the day, we may have a model new neon signal on the Pantages theater in Hollywood. It’s a shiny, new reproduction painted in a burgundy primer. The neon tubes are certainly neon tubes, and put in with double again and no electrodes… however no less than it’s neon! And for that I’m grateful. #pantagestheatre #pantageshollywood #newneon #neon #neonsign #hollywood @yescosigns @hollywoodpantagestheatre And now let’s get that unique, 1930, Artwork Deco neon signal to the @museumofneonart !
