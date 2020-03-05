orlando-bloom’s-ex, miranda-kerr-likes-katy-perry’s-pregnancy-announcement 

It’s all love between exes Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom! The mannequin confirmed help for her ex-husband and his fiancee, Katy Perry after the singer revealed they’re anticipating their first youngster collectively!

One large, completely happy, blended household! Miranda Kerr took to social media to specific her public congratulations to Katy Perry following the singer’s being pregnant announcement on March 5. Miranda, 36, hit the “like” button on a clip Katy, 35, shared from her new music for “Never Worn White,” launched on March 4, which reveals her cradling her child bump. In the meantime, Miranda’s ex-husband and Katy’s fiance Orlando Bloom left a easy purple coronary heart below the publish.

Miranda’s help comes as no shock as she, Katy and Orlando, 43, have been pleasant by means of the years. Katy attended the launch of Miranda’s skincare line, Kora Organics final June, and the 2 posed for photographs collectively on the occasion. Miranda and Orlando had been married from 2010 to 2013. They share one youngster collectively, a 9-year-old son named Flynn. Miranda has since moved on with Snapchat CEO and cofounder, Evan Spiegel. The mannequin and entrepreneur, 29, tied the knot on Could 27, 2017. Miranda welcomed their first son Hart, 22 months, in Could 2018 and their third son Myles, Four months, in October 2019.

This marks the primary youngster for Katy, who revealed the large information on the finish of her music video for her new hit, “Never Worn White.” — Her first track launch of 2020, after dropping the tracks “Harleys in Hawaii,” “Never Really Over,” and “Small Talk” final yr. Katy later verbally confirmed the being pregnant information in an Instagram Dwell video when she informed followers that she’ll be “giving birth this summer, literally.”

In the course of the dwell session, Katy expressed how “excited and happy” she is about this stage in her life. She admitted that her being pregnant was “probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. Katy added that her cravings have her “eating the same burrito for weeks on end.”

The American Idol choose additionally took to Twitter to joke about being relieved that the information is lastly out.

“OMG so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” Katy tweeted on March 5, quickly after she shared the thrilling information. “Or carry around a big purse lol,” she added. Katy and Orlando predict a child simply over one yr after he popped the query on Valentine’s Day in 2019.