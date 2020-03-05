olivia-jade-makes-rare-appearance-in-mini-dress-3-weeks-after-fake-college-resume-was-exposed

Olivia Jade channeled the 1960s and flaunted her beautiful gams in a tie-dye mini gown and mod boots, as she nonetheless struggles amidst the school admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, resides life as usually as attainable as her dad and mom put together for his or her trial within the faculty admission scandal. The sweetness blogger was noticed out and about in Beverly Hills on March four wanting completely lovely in a tie-dyed sweatshirt gown and heeled cowboy boots as she headed to lunch with one in all her associates. Olivia was protecting a low profile — nicely, as little as attainable in that outfit — whereas strolling to the restaurant. Her Woodstock-inspired mini gown confirmed off her wonderful legs and drew consideration to her white boots.

She saved her hair slicked again right into a low ponytail and went with minimal make-up for the outing. She manicure matched her outfit; you possibly can see her electrical blue acrylics as she performed along with her mobile phone, and she or he rocked tiny gold hoop earrings and a necklace that spelled out Olivia. Try the full-length pic of her outfit beneath. Olivia’s informal Wednesday got here a bit over three weeks after her faux rowing resume, allegedly submitted to the College of California to get her onto the crew workforce, leaked. HollywoodLife obtained the resume from the U.S. Division of Justice. It reveals that the creator claimed Olivia scored a number of gold, silver, and bronze medals in nationwide rowing competitions as a excessive schooler. Spoiler: she didn’t.

Olivia’s dad and mom, Fuller Home star Lori Loughlin, 55, and designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to officers at USC to get her and sister Bella Giannulli, 21, into the college as members of the crew workforce. Neither sister has any historical past of aggressive rowing. Lori and Mossimo are due in courtroom later this 12 months after pleading “not guilty” to expenses of bribery, fraud, and cash laundering conspiracy.

This isn’t the primary time that Olivia has been seen in public because the resume surfaced. She was noticed partying with Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles on February 10!