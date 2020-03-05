officials:-philadelphia-police-officer-jesse-alvarez-arrested-following-domestic-assault-investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested following an investigation into alleged home assault incidents. Twenty-nine-year-old Jesse Alvarez was arrested Thursday, in line with police.

He was charged with two counts of easy assault. Alvarez has been suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.

Alvarez, most just lately assigned to the 35th District, is a four-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Division.