officials:-2-people-killed,-5-firefighters-injured-in-reading-house-fire

READING, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into the deaths of two folks found throughout a home fireplace in Studying Wednesday night time. The hearth occurred round 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.
Firefighters introduced it beneath management in about an hour. That’s after they discovered the 2 our bodies inside.
Eyewitness Information has additionally realized, that 5 firefighters had been damage.
4 are being handled at an area hospital.
No phrase on their circumstances.
The reason for the hearth stays beneath investigation.
