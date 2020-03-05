oakland-parcel-tax-for-parks,-homeless-services-narrowly-ahead

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An Oakland measure that might increase $21 million yearly for parks upkeep, homeless companies and water high quality enhancements was barely above the two-thirds majority it wants for approval in election outcomes that had been tabulated early Wednesday morning.

However the destiny of Measure Q stays unclear as a result of many ballots nonetheless should be counted.

A spokeswoman for the Alameda County Registrar of Voters Workplace stated late Wednesday afternoon that 250,000 ballots stay to be counted countywide, though she didn’t say what number of of these had been solid in Oakland races.

At present, 66.76 p.c of the votes which have counted had been in favor of the measure and 33.24 p.c had been in opposition to it. The spokeswoman stated election outcomes gained’t be up to date till Friday afternoon.

Measure Q would impose a parcel tax of $148 per single-family residence yearly for twenty years. Supporters say 64 p.c of the cash the measure would increase would pay for parks, panorama upkeep and recreation, 30 p.c for homeless companies, 5 p.c for water high quality initiatives and litter removing and 1 p.c for auditing and evaluating the measure.

Measure Q was supported by grassroots parks advocates, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Metropolis Council members, the League of Ladies Voters and others. The measure was opposed by a coalition of landlords and taxpayer organizations.

“Once again, people’s faith in their local government and community led initiatives remains strong,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf stated. “Oaklanders are passionate about our parks and compassionate about our unsheltered. Thank you to all the hard-working volunteers who showed up for Oakland.”

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay Metropolis Information Service. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.