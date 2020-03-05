nypd-conducting-an-internal-review-after-viral-video-shows-young-man-being-swarmed-by-officers-in-brooklyn

Video footage of a younger man being arrested within the Canarsie space of Brooklyn has gone viral on social media. The person was swarmed by a number of officers as he screamed for assist and repeatedly instructed them he didn’t commit a criminal offense. He could be seen asking the officer what crime did he commit, because the officer calls for him to not transfer. Shortly after a number of officers rush over and wrestle him to the bottom.

In line with a spokesperson from the New York Police Division, the incident happened Wednesday night time round 7pm. The spokesperson stated in a press release, “The 69th Precinct anti-crime officers were patrolling in the vicinity of 100% Playground located on Glenwood Road between East 100th Street and East 101st Street within the confines the 69th Precinct.”

The assertion continued, “The officers observed two males inside the park smoking a lit marijuana cigarette and as the officers approached the individuals, they fled the location. Upon apprehension, one individual was arrested, and the second individual was issued a summons. This incident is currently under internal review.”

Many social media customers have expressed their anger following the surplus pressure that was used within the video.

One Twitter person stated, “This escalated so quickly and violently. Justice for this man and hope he finds closure from within after this situation.”

One other particular person stated, “This can’t keep happening this is a clear abuse of power! what happened to innocent until proven guilty they didn’t even ask any questions, didn’t give him his rights, didn’t tell him anything and used excessive force to a man that just wanted to understand.”

