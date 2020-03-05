nuggets-insider:-denver-has-a-first-round-draft-pick-again.-here’s-who-mock-drafters-have-the-team-selecting

Miss Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley? Yeah, we do too.

If it’s any consolation, the 2 of them are flourishing of their newfound roles since being traded to Minnesota, with Beasley (21.1 ppg) and Juancho (14.zero ppg) each averaging double-digit factors per recreation.

Not sufficient to ease your ache? Nicely, there’s all the time that first-round draft decide to snuggle as much as.

The Nuggets acquired the decide, which initially belonged to Houston, as a part of a deal that additionally introduced again Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier and Gerald Inexperienced.

With Bates-Diop and Vonleh caught on the bench, Napier traded once more (for a man the Nuggets have already purchased out) and Inexperienced additionally gone, it seems that decide is the one factor Nuggets followers have left to fill the void left behind by Malik and Juancho.

If the Nuggets play their playing cards proper, that decide might flip into somebody like… Malik Beasley or Juancho Hernangomez. Wouldn’t that be good?

If the season ended at present, the decide can be the 23rd of the primary spherical of the 2020 NBA draft. With March Insanity now at hand, right here’s what the web’s NBA draftniks have the Nuggets doing (Word: Decide order varies by publication):

SI.com | Jeremy Woo | Up to date Feb. 12

22. Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

Peak: 6-8 | Age: 18

Woo writes: “If Williams decides to turn pro, he would be a strong fit next to Nikola Jokic, with legitimate defensive switchability, good instincts, and a viable dribble-pass-shoot skill set. He won’t turn 19 until August, and has started to turn a corner in February, handing in some better minutes on a deep Florida State team.” See Woo’s full mock draft.

SportingNews.com | Chris Stone | Up to date Feb. 13

24. Josh Inexperienced, Wing, Arizona

Peak: 6-6 | Age: 19

Stone writes: “Effort, athleticism and defensive potential are the selling points with Green. Denver would be betting on him finding a way to be useful in a halfcourt offensive setting, however. So far, he’s struggled to make an impact there, as his shooting limitations have made him a bit of a liability.” See Stone’s full mock draft (subscription).

ESPN.com | Jonathan Givony | Up to date Feb. 16

24. Leandro Bolmaro, SG, Barcelona

Peak: 6-7 | Age: 19

Givony didn’t expound on what makes Bolmaro fascinating for the Nuggets at No. 24, however his ESPN colleague Mike Schmitz had this to say in a December article: “A well-rounded athlete with a tireless motor and a flair inspired by fellow Argentinian Manu Ginobili, Bolmaro offers real versatility. He can play off of others as a slashing, cutting wing or function as a big point guard.” See Givony’s full mock draft.

TheAthletic.com | Sam Vecenie | Up to date Feb. 13

24. Treasured Achiuwa, F/C, Memphis

Peak: 6-9 | Age: 20

Vecenie writes: “Achiuwa is a remarkable athlete at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and the standing reach of a legitimate center prospect. … I think that Achiuwa’s best position long-term is going to be at the center spot. Denver seems like one of the few spots where he could reasonably play both the 4 and the 5, though. With Jokic in the middle and Porter with size at the 4, Denver could play interestingly flexible lineups that would potentially cause problems for opponents.” See Vecenie’s full mock draft (subscription).

— Matt Schubert, The Denver Publish

What’s on faucet?

Thursday: At Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m., ALT



Saturday: At Cleveland Cavaliers, 5:30 p.m., ALT

TV/RADIO: Right here’s what sports activities are airing at present

