‘not-gonna-stop-me-from-traveling’:-coronavirus-concerns-hitting-in-middle-of-very-busy-travel-season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coronavirus considerations are hitting proper in the midst of the very busy journey season. A number of airways have canceled flights and a few worldwide locations are actually off limits. Many individuals are left questioning if they need to nonetheless take that journey.

Docs consider the coronavirus has the potential to unfold simply in crowded locations like faculties and church buildings, wherever persons are in shut contact with each other.

That’s why many individuals are involved about airports and planes, however some persons are taking extra precautions than others.

At airports throughout the nation, it’s apparent some persons are involved about journey. The largest concern is being in shut contact with others, which is how the coronavirus spreads.

“This is a respiratory virus, so it’s transmitted when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes and puts droplets in the air and someone nearby then were to breathe in, or if someone who is sick has secretions for their mouth or nose that they touch and then touch another person,” Philadelphia Well being Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley stated. “So generally, it’s transmitted in close contact, people within a few feet of each other.”

At Philadelphia Worldwide Airport, many individuals have been in shut contact with each other, however some vacationers don’t appear to thoughts.

“I’m going on my first cruise. People are saying, ‘Are you still gonna do it?’ Yeah, I’m still gonna go and I’m gonna have a great time,” Debbie Kubert stated. “Do the best you can, it’s not gonna stop me from traveling or living my life. Some people are going crazy. You have to be as careful as you can, that’s all you can do.”

Others have been extra cautious as a number of vacationers have been involved sufficient to put on face masks, like Sayon Kplepo. Whereas he’s not afraid to journey, he takes loads of precautions.

“I have my hand sanitizer, I have my Lysol. I mean, I’m wiping down, I’m trying not to use the bathroom. I’m trying not to buy anything to drink here, so I’m trying to keep it safe as possible,” Kplepo stated.

For those who have already booked flights however don’t really feel snug flying, some airways are waiving change charges for all flights and a few cancellation charges. However test together with your airline as a result of there are stipulations.