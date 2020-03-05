noble:-toronto-wanted-jones





















Former Toronto Director of Rugby Brian Noble tells Sky Sports activities the membership approached England’s rugby union coach Eddie Jones about becoming a member of them.

Brian Noble revealed Toronto Wolfpack have been fascinated by getting England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones to function a membership ambassador.

The Canadian facet made headlines internationally with their signing of New Zealand cross-code star Sonny Invoice Williams final 12 months, however he was not their solely goal from the 15-man code.

Talking as a visitor on Sky Sports activities‘ reside protection of Toronto’s journey to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night, former Wolfpack director of rugby Noble confirmed the rumours linking the membership with an strategy for Jones to serve in a world promotional position.

“There’s a little bit of reality behind that, completely,” Noble instructed Sky Sports activities. “There’s a rugby idea which comes with Toronto and there’s a large rugby union presence within the nation, so we now have to speak about rugby.

“We speak about eyeballs as properly and there may be an algorithm the membership the possession group use to say ‘what sort of eyeballs can we get on the sport when it comes to the sport and Toronto?’

Eddie Jones being related within the sport in relation to noise within the media just isn’t a foul factor. So yeah, there may be completely some reality in that. Former Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble

“Eddie Jones, on the time of the World Cup, could be excessive on that and to have an ambassadorial position selling the membership internationally would not be a foul factor.

“Eddie Jones being related within the sport in relation to noise within the media just isn’t a foul factor. So yeah, there may be completely some reality in that.”