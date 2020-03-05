no.-5-san-diego-state-shakes-off-air-force-scare-at-mountain-west-men’s-basketball-tournament

LAS VEGAS — Jordan Schakel scored 14 of his 17 factors within the second half as No. 5 San Diego State rallied for a 73-60 win over Air Pressure within the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Convention match on Thursday.

Schakel, who shot 1 of 5 within the first half, hit 4 3-pointers within the second half for the top-seeded Aztecs (29-1), who rode a 21-Three run to their 13th consecutive quarterfinal victory.

Yanni Wetzell and Malachi Flynn had 16 factors every for San Diego State, which is hoping to earn a No. 1 seed within the NCAA Match. After surviving the scare from Air Pressure, SDSU performs the winner of Boise State-UNLV within the semifinals.

AJ Walker scored 18 factors for Air Pressure (12-20), which superior off a 77-70 win in opposition to Fresno State on Wednesday.

Air Pressure shot 60% within the first half however simply 27.3% within the second, opening the door for the Aztecs.

Air Pressure took a 44-39 lead on Caleb Morris’ 3-pointer. Schakel then hit back-to-back 3s that gave San Diego State its first lead since early within the first half.

Matt Mitchell hit San Diego State’s fifth Three of the half for a 60-47 lead with 7:05 remaining.

Schakel hit his fourth Three with 1:29 remaining to make it 71-60.

Walker, who averaged 10.9 factors through the common season, scored 14 factors within the first half. His 3-pointer with 39.2 seconds remaining preserved a 37-33 halftime lead for Air Pressure.

San Diego State went 1 of 6 to start the sport, however responded by making 6 of seven to take a 19-17 lead on a 3-pointer from Adam Seiko.

The Falcons made 4 of their seven 3s within the ultimate 10 minutes of the primary half.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Performs both Boise State or UNLV on Friday.