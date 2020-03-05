nikki-bella-claps-back-after-she’s-accused-of-dissing-john-cena:-‘i-have-no-reason’-to-shade-him

No shade right here! Nikki Bella denied on her podcast that her tweet about ‘misery’ in a relationship was about ex-fiancé John Cena, saying that she’s not even the type of one who would shade anybody.

Nikki Bella is shutting down rumors that she shaded ex-fiancé John Cena with a cryptic tweet. The Complete Bellas star, 36, raised eyebrows when she just lately posted about “misery” and educating somebody you like to dwell “with kindness.” Nikki opened up concerning the non-issue on the March four episode of the Bellas Podcast with twin sister Brie Bella, swearing that she wasn’t shading John, whom she broke up with in 2018 after six years collectively. “So, I put out a tweet, and it went like wildfire because there were some people and some headlines that thought I was throwing shade to my ex-fiancé. Which, goodness people, it was not the case,” Nikki mentioned.

“I hate always talking about this, but it was bothering me and I really want to clarify something… My ex-fiancé is not the only man that I have loved in this world. I was in love three times before him, he was the fourth person I loved, and I have loved after him and I still love,” she mentioned, referring to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, 37, with whom she’s anticipating her first youngster. Nikki learn the tweet on the podcast, and defined that it was only a quote she beloved — not her calling out John. “I think what kind of sucks is when you have a public relationship, any time I want to post a quote, or I want to share words of wisdom, everyone always thinks I’m talking about him.”

And she or he pressured it once more: she’s not speaking about John. “I don’t always talk about my ex-fiancé, and honestly you guys, I have no reason to throw shade at him,” Nikki mentioned. “So please, everyone know, that tweet had nothing to do with John. It had to do with everything in my life and it just came to me and I posted it. I will never throw shade to John nor any of my exes.”

Typically your distress is one other’s happiness. Typically we come into somebody’s life 2 train them one thing or how 2 dwell, or somebody comes into ours to do the identical. Smile understanding u confirmed them how life is actually meant 2 be lived..by loving, by kindness, by letting go of guidelines.❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 19, 2020

Nikki ended on a joke about her relationship along with her twin sister — who, by the way in which, can also be pregnant: “I won’t even throw shade to Brie on days she makes me mad when sometimes I think I would like to.”