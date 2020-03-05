nik-wallenda-walks-1,800-ft.-wire-over-lava-filled-volcano-in-death-defying-feat

Aerialist Nik Wallenda took on his most harmful problem but, strolling 1,800 toes throughout a volcano full of lava and noxious gasses. He accomplished the superb stunt on ABC’s televised ‘Volcano Live!’

Seventh technology aerialist Nik Wallenda has walked excessive above Niagara Falls, New York’s Instances Sq. and the Grand Canyon. The 41-year-old took on his greatest challenges but for ABC’s Volcano Reside! on March 4. He walked a one inch metal cable 1,800 toes throughout a caldera in Nicaragua’s Masaya Volcano Nationwide Park. As he’s liable to do, deeply non secular Nik gave glory to God numeorusl occasions. At across the 10 minute mark he really needed to cease as a result of the winds have been so harmful. And he was solely 1 / 4 of the best way there at that time! There was a gradual 60 foot drop within the line earlier than the second half, the place he slowly walked again upwards 60 toes. Nik accomplished his longest stroll so far after 31 minutes and 23 seconds.

When he entered a noxious cloud he commented, “It’s a storm. It’s pretty amazing at times. Like now for example. Woo yeah buddy.” He stated that a few of the winds generated by the volcano felt like he was being “hit by a hurricane.” Nik made a number of jokes, together with “the things you have to do to get a good view of a volcano.” He additionally praised Jesus quite a few occasions and stated “I don’t know how you can’t glorify God and give glory to him for this. It is unbelievable to me.” Across the 22 minute mark he was given the go to quicken the tempo. He additionally talked about he’s writing a ebook about overcoming concern. That needs to be fairly inspiring!

Happily there was no hazard of Nik plunging into the two,200 diploma lava if he fell, as he wore a security harness with a tether to his cable. Because it was stay, ABC didn’t need to alarm viewers with the sight of somebody presumably falling to his demise. The community additionally had him put on one when he did Highwire Reside in Instances Sq. on June 23, 2019, when he and sister Lijana Wallenda walked 25 tales above NYC’s vacationer hotspot. Nonetheless, this was Nik’s longest stroll so far and with the situations of the volcano, he wrote on his Instagram that “This is everything I’ve ever done — times ten.” He needed to put on an oxygen masks to guard him from the toxic gasses and goggles to guard his eyes

Nik has been sharing loads of Instagram images and movies as he ready for his stroll. From his trademark lace-up moccasins strolling on the 1⅛-inch-thick metal cable, to photographs of the burning caldera with the caption, “Dizziness and suffocation are just two of the many dangers I’ll be facing.” It was nail-biting to observe, however so thrilling!