nicolai-hojgaard-storms-into-doha-lead

Nicolai Hojgaard got here residence in 29 to grab the lead

Nicolai Hojgaard loved a sensational barrage of birdies on the again 9 as he stormed into the outright lead after day one of many Business Financial institution Qatar Masters.

Hojgaard stole bragging rights in his family over his twin brother, Rasmus, on the Training Metropolis Golf Golf in Doha, making seven birdies in eight holes after the activate his approach to a seven-under 64.

Andy Sullivan is simply two pictures off the tempo

His lead would have been double had his outstanding run not ended along with his second bogey of the spherical on the final, however he had achieved sufficient to make sure the in a single day lead forward of Joost Luiten, with former Ryder Cup stars Andy Sullivan and Thomas Pieters amongst 5 gamers to open with 66s.

Rasmus Hojgaard has been the main gentle in his household since claiming his maiden European Tour title in Mauritius in December, however his 18-year-old twin took his flip to shine in blustery situations within the first staging of the match at Training Metropolis GC.

The Danish teen, runner-up to Sergio Garcia on the KLM Open final season, was only one underneath for the front-nine earlier than he powered up the leaderboard with six consecutive birdies, and he picked up one other on the 17th which left him needing solely a par on the final to cowl the inward half in simply 28 strokes.

However Hojgaard must accept a back-nine 29 after his bogey at 18, and he would finish the day with a one-shot benefit over Luiten, who took a little bit gloss off his seven-birdie card when he dropped his lone shot of the spherical on the eighth – his 17th.

Rasmus Hojgaard is six behind his twin brother

Sullivan, who gained thrice on the European Tour in 2015 however has not added to his silverware assortment since, made three birdies in 4 holes across the flip and added one other at 16 to affix the group at 5 underneath par.

Lorenzo Gagli, who endured a coronavirus scare in Oman final week, was first into the clubhouse with a 66 which was quickly matched by Sullivan’s 2016 Ryder Cup team-mate Pieters, who combined seven birdies with two dropped pictures.

In style Englishman Marcus Armitage birdied 5 of the primary seven holes however discovered the back-nine a harder proposition as he got here residence in 36 to slide to 4 underneath alongside Scottish veterans David Drysdale and Scott Jamieson.

Final season’s European Tour Rookie of the 12 months, Bob MacIntyre, opened with a strong 68 together with Ross Fisher, however 2018 champion Eddie Pepperell was disqualified after signing for a level-par 71.

Pepperell’s total rating was appropriate, however he was excluded from the rest of the match having signed for a birdie as an alternative of a par on the 17th gap.

As for Rasmus Hojgaard, he’ll begin his second spherical six pictures behind his twin brother after closing out a one-under 70 with a disappointing double-bogey on the final gap.