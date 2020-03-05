nicki-minaj’s-husband-pleads-not-guilty-to-failing-to-register-as-sex-offender

Instagram

Ex-convict Kenneth Petty has entered not responsible plea following his arrest for failing to register as a intercourse offender after transferring from New York to California final yr.

Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty has pleaded not responsible to prices of failing to register as intercourse offender.

Petty is legally required to report his standing to authorities following a 1995 conviction for tried rape, for which he served nearly 4 years in a New York jail.

He had beforehand registered with officers in his native Massive Apple, however he apparently did not do the identical in California after transferring cross-country with Minaj final July 2019.

The data flew underneath the police radar till he was pulled over by site visitors cops in Beverly Hills in November, when the oversight was found.

He was taken into custody on the time earlier than being launched on $20,000 bond, however Petty nonetheless did not comply with the regulation after the arrest, and on Wednesday, March four he turned himself in to authorities after U.S. Marshals indicted him for a similar offence in federal court docket.

The U.S. Lawyer’s Los Angeles workplace since confirmed Petty appeared in court docket shortly after handing himself in and pleaded not responsible to at least one depend, and he was launched on a $100,000 bond. His trial is ready for April 28.

“Megatron” star Minaj, who wed Petty in October, has but to touch upon the information.