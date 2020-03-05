nick-cannon-stirs-up-feud-with-eminem-&-50-cent:-beef-got-‘a-little-too-intense’-for-them-to-handle

Nick Cannon took one other dig at rivals 50 Cent and Eminem in a brand new interview, saying that their feud died down as a result of the rappers couldn’t ‘handle’ it!

Nick Cannon isn’t able to let his beef with 50 Cent and Eminem go. The rapper and The Masked Singer host, 39, spoke about their diss change throughout a March four look on 99 Jamz’s Afternoon Get Down (watch under), claiming that it died down as a result of the rappers couldn’t deal with it. “I don’t know. I feel, like, at this point, we had a lot of fun with it during the last season of Wild ‘n Out, and we get back to it — you know, the jokes ain’t ever gonna stop,” Nick instructed host Supa Cindy in regards to the starting of his feud with Eminem. He swore that he didn’t instigate the combat, which went into full drive after Fats Joe’s 2019 monitor “Lord Above” dropped.

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered/ Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped,” Eminem raps in his visitor verse on the monitor, referencing Nick and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. “Imma match your energy wherever you at. I didn’t start it, he came at me. I just swing heavy,” Nick stated, explaining why he launched a number of diss tracks geared toward Slim, like “The Invitation: Canceled”. Within the music, Nick calls Em “the KKK of his generation,” amongst different issues.

“That’s the thing. Everybody was saying, ‘You better not say nothing,’ and I’m like, ‘Why not, nobody’s scared of him,’” he added. The dialog shifted to when 50 Cent entered the combat to defend Eminem. Fif known as Nick a “punk” and threatened to kick his ass. “Even with 50, ain’t nobody scared of 50 either. I’m like, ‘Let’s go!’ You know, I match energy. It might have gotten a little too intense for them. But [Eminem is] still welcome to come on [Wild ‘n Out] whenever he wants to get down.” He needs 50 Cent on the present, too! “We keep telling him to pull up. He’s king of the jokes, king of being petty.”

Nick revealed that regardless of their unhealthy blood, he actually admires Fif. “I love what 50 is doing. In a real way, all respect. Yo, he jumped into the television game in a real way … When I see another black man getting like that, we put all the jokes and the hip-hop stuff aside, man. I salute him 100 percent with that.”