nhl-standings:-seeding-scenarios,-breakdown-for-final-spots-in-2020-playoffs

The 2020 NHL playoff image is coming into focus, with the contenders more and more separating themselves from the pretenders with each passing week.

Whereas there are nonetheless a month’s price of normal season video games to be performed, it is by no means too early to show our gaze to the playoff races as they proceed to warmth up.

Here is how the 2020 Stanley Cup playoff bracket seems to be right this moment.

Final up to date: 3:48 p.m. ET on March 5.

All chances from Sports activities Membership Stats, all GIFS from giphy.com.

NHL standings: Jap Convention

Atlantic Division

1. Boston Bruins (96 factors, 42 ROW)

Remaining video games: 15

Dwelling document: 22-3-9

Playoff chance: 100%

The Bruins have misplaced simply twice of their previous 10 video games and are the one Jap Convention group over 90 factors.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning (87 factors, 39 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16

Dwelling document: 21-10-2

Playoff chance: 100%

Tampa Bay has been decidedly mediocre currently, and the lack of Steven Stamkos is not going to assist issues.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs (78 factors, 34 ROW)

Remaining video games: 15

Dwelling document: 17-9-7

Playoff chance: 87.5%

Everybody’s ready for the Leafs to show issues round, and so they appear to constantly be on the cusp of changing into an elite group if not for his or her battered protection.

Metropolitan Division

1. Washington Capitals (86 factors, 36 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16

Dwelling document: 18-10-5

Playoff chance: 99.8%

The Capitals are as soon as once more main their division, though the Pennsylvania groups are sizzling on their tails.

2. Philadelphia Flyers (85 factors, 34 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16

Dwelling document: 23-5-4

Playoff chance: 99.6%

The surging Flyers are the most well liked group within the East, with seven straight victories boosting them forward of their state rival.

3. Pittsburgh Penguins (82 factors, 35 ROW)

Remaining video games: 17

Dwelling document: 23-6-4

Playoff chance: 97.5%

Pittsburgh has hit a rut that has seen the group drop off barely within the chase for the Metro title.

Wild playing cards

1. Columbus Blue Jackets (79 factors, 32 ROW)

Remaining video games: 14

Dwelling document: 20-12-4

Playoff chance: 31.1%

The Blue Jackets’ grasp on this spot may be very tenuous, given they’ve performed extra video games than all of their wild card rivals.

2. New York Islanders (78 factors, 32 ROW)

Remaining video games: 17

Dwelling document: 20-9-5

Playoff chance: 73.4%

A horrible stretch of video games has seen the Isles fall behind within the Metropolitan Division.

3. Carolina Hurricanes (75 factors, 30 ROW)

Remaining video games: 18



Dwelling document: 19-12-2



Playoff chance: 65.1%

The ‘Canes are at present on the surface wanting in, however with 4(!) video games in hand over Columbus, they’re truly in a reasonably great spot.

4. New York Rangers (74 factors, 34 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16



Dwelling document: 17-15-2



Playoff chance: 22.4%

Chris Kreider’s damage in all probability snuffed out the already slim likelihood the Rangers had of creating the postseason.

5. Florida Panthers (73 factors, 30 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16



Dwelling document: 16-14-3



Playoff chance: 22.2%

The Panthers merely quit too many objectives to be thought of a severe playoff contender and — in contrast to the Leafs — they can not merely rating their manner out of bother.

6. Montreal Canadiens (71 factors, 27 ROW)

Remaining video games: 14



Dwelling document: 14-16-6



Playoff chance: 1.7%

Stick a fork in ’em. The Habs’ playoff dream died in January.

7. Buffalo Sabres (66 factors, 28 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16



Dwelling document: 19-10-4



Playoff chance: 0.2%

NHL standings: Western Convention

Central Division

1. St. Louis Blues (90 factors, 38 ROW)

Remaining video games: 15

Dwelling document: 23-6-5

Playoff chance: 100%

The Blues discover themselves in a way more snug spot than final 12 months. Profitable eight straight video games helps.

2. Colorado Avalanche (88 factors, 39 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16



Dwelling document: 17-9-6



Playoff chance: 100%

Name them the highway warriors, as a result of the Avs are vastly higher away from Denver (and so they’re fairly good on the Pepsi Heart).

3. Dallas Stars (82 factors, 35 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16

Dwelling document: 19-10-3

Playoff chance: 99.7%

The Stars’ terrible begin to the marketing campaign is a distant reminiscence.

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights (82 factors, 34 ROW)

Remaining video games: 14

Dwelling document: 22-11-4

Playoff chance: 97.1%

The Pacific Division is totally up for grabs, however Vegas has the sting because of 9 wins in its final 10 video games.

2. Edmonton Oilers (80 factors, 34 ROW)

Remaining video games: 15

Dwelling document: 16-10-5

Playoff chance: 97.7%

Two factors out of first with a recreation in hand. The Oilers are in prime place for an excellent run.

3. Calgary Flames (77 factors, 29 ROW)

Remaining video games: 14

Dwelling document: 15-12-4

Playoff chance: 68.7%

The Flames will possible spend the remainder of the season attempting to carry off Vancouver and Arizona.

Wild playing cards

1. Vancouver Canucks (74 factors, 31 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16

Dwelling document: 20-8-4

Playoff chance: 70%

The Canucks maintain a pair of video games in hand on Calgary, however their present type (4 straight losses) does not imply that they’re going to benefit from it.

2. Winnipeg Jets (74 factors, 31 ROW)

Remaining video games: 14

Dwelling document: 18-14-3

Playoff chance: 31.8%

Winnipeg must get sizzling and keep sizzling so as to maintain on to this spot.

3. Arizona Coyotes (74 factors, 28 ROW)

Remaining video games: 14



Dwelling document: 17-12-4



Playoff chance: 42.2%

Two straight wins (and Vancouver’s current slide) have thrust the Coyotes right into a three-way tie for the 2 wild-card spots.

4. Minnesota Wild (73 factors, 31 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16



Dwelling document: 19-11-5



Playoff chance: 53%

The Wild have performed two fewer video games than the 2 groups instantly forward of them, boosting their chance of creating the playoffs.

5. Nashville Predators (72 factors, 29 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16



Dwelling document: 16-14-4



Playoff chance: 24.9%

An out of doors shot remains to be a shot. The Preds aren’t that far behind, fact be instructed.

6. Chicago Blackhawks (68 factors, 26 ROW)

Remaining video games: 16



Dwelling document: 14-13-4



Playoff chance: 9.8%