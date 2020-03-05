nfl-cba-vote:-players-explain-why-they’re-voting-yes-or-no

The NFLPA introduced Thursday it despatched out ballots to each NFL participant who was a dues paying member within the 2019 season to case their vote on a brand new collective bargaining settlement (CBA).

(Should you’re , the complete 456-page CBA will be learn on-line right here.)

The proposed CBA has been made public for some time now, and we have already seen a number of large names step up and say one thing. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt had been amongst many who stated the gamers ought to vote no on the deal. However with the vote now formally in movement, we’ll try to hold monitor of what NFL gamers are saying concerning the deal.

Quite a few high-profile athletes have stated to vote no, which you will see beneath. However there is a principally silent group of smaller gamers who could find yourself voting sure. Former NFL participant and present analyst Geoff Schwartz says he believes the proposed CBA will cross.

Beneath, you will discover public participant votes, with a number of explaining why they determined to vote the best way they did.

Voting for gamers will probably be open for a full week. This implies voting ends on Thursday, March 12 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Though some gamers, reminiscent of those beneath, have opted to make their votes recognized, the NFLPA will make sure that each vote is non-public.

NFL CBA vote: What gamers are saying

Kenny Vaccaro

Casey Hayward

They need us to vote sure to smoke lol. We going to overlook out on billions when the brand new TV deal comes and nonetheless need to play extra video games. Oh aight https://t.co/UbIsJd0DzS — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) March 5, 2020

Eric Ebron

Chris Baker

Sam Acho

Chase Daniel

Kenny Stills

Maurkice Pouncey

Todd Gurley

Aaron Donald

Stefon Diggs

Jake McQuaide

Chris Harris

Gotta Vote No on that CBA — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 5, 2020

Derek Wolfe

That’s an absolute NO from me on the brand new CBA. Shit deal. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) March 5, 2020

Akeem Spence

Kayvon Webster

Damon “Snacks” Harrison

Lane Taylor

Devon Kennard

Russell Wilson

The @NBA & @MLB are doing it proper.



Gamers come first. ALL @NFL gamers deserve the identical. WE mustn’t rush the following 10 YEARS for At this time’s satisfaction. I VOTE NO. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020

Aaron Rodgers

Richard Sherman

Well being and Wellness of our males is at all times an important facet. There is no such thing as a worth you possibly can placed on that and that’s the reason I Voted No. I respect the Males which have been a part of this dialogue and stood up for his or her locker rooms. https://t.co/mL0Yj3E6d9 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 26, 2020

J.J. Watt

Alshon Jeffery

Allen Robinson

Michael Thomas

George Iloka

Any deal that’s in need of a 50/50 break up and lifelong medical insurance for gamers is a win for the house owners. Particularly once they asking for 17 video games. — George Iloka (@George_iloka) February 21, 2020

Wealthy Ohrnberger

NFL promotes ‘participant security’ …however gamers ought to danger mind & physique for a max of $250Ok for a 17th sport? Okay… certain… house owners ought to solely make $250Ok as nicely, the remainder of the income ought to go towards lifetime well being look after the gamers and the of funding put up profession advantages. — Wealthy Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 21, 2020

Demario Davis

Quandre Diggs