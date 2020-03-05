new-study-says-1-egg-a-day-may-be-fine-after-all

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Research shuttle over whether or not or not eggs are good or unhealthy for you. Now, the newest research reveals you may get pleasure from your eggs with out concern of coronary heart points — not less than moderately.

Researchers at Harvard discovered that consuming as much as one egg every day – doesn’t enhance your threat of heart problems.

In accordance with researchers, consuming eggs didn’t enhance threat for coronary heart assaults, coronary coronary heart illness or stroke within the overwhelming majority of these studied.

The one hyperlink between increased consumption of eggs and cardiovascular threat was for folks with sort 2 diabetes.

Learn concerning the research on CNN.