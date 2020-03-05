new-jersey-officials-announce-second-presumptive-coronavirus-case-in-state

EWING, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officers introduced on Thursday there’s a second presumptive coronavirus case within the state. This comes after a person in his 30s is hospitalized at Hackensack College Medical Middle in Bergen County following a presumptive optimistic case of Covid-19.

He’s presently in steady situation.

BREAKING NJ officers announce 2nd presumptive case of #COVIDー19 #coronavirus

“This case does not come as a surprise. Our state has been prepared for weeks for the eventuality that one of our residents would test positively for coronavirus,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver mentioned.

Oliver urged residents to stay calm.

“The threat to public health in New Jersey remains low,” Oliver acknowledged.

There is no such thing as a additional information on the most recent affected person.

