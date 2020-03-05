new-jersey-officials-announce-first-presumptive-positive-coronavirus-case

WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officers introduced the primary presumptive constructive case of coronavirus on Wednesday evening. Officers say a person in his 30s is presumed to have coronavirus and has been hospitalized in Bergen County since Tuesday.

The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention nonetheless has to verify the analysis.

Tonight, Performing Governor @LtGovOliver and I are asserting the primary presumptive constructive case of novel coronavirus, or #COVID19, in New Jersey. The person, a male in his 30s, is hospitalized in Bergen County and has been hospitalized since March third. pic.twitter.com/E2QtB1Wzut — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 5, 2020

New Jersey Well being Commissioner Judith Persichilli says the chance stays low for different New Jerseyans.

It’s the primary presumed constructive case of coronavirus within the area.

The virus has killed 11 folks in america up to now.