new-details-emerge-in-murder-of-mass.-native-in-south-carolina

Mark Dwayne Walton. —Charleston County Sheriff’s Workplace

The physique of Celia Sweeney, a Massachusetts native who went lacking in South Carolina late final week, was discovered inside a black container left within the woods some 200 miles from her Charleston condominium, based on court docket filings.

The element is one in all a number of shedding new gentle on the 28-year-old’s loss of life that emerged after Charleston police introduced Wednesday the arrest of Mark Dwayne Walton, 36, who’s charged with accent after the very fact of homicide.

Walton appeared in Charleston County Bond Court docket, the place a choose set a $500,000 surety bond.

The arrest is the one one authorities have made since Sweeney’s physique was found Monday on the property of an Inman residence — the house of 32-year-old Buddy Allen Carr, an individual of curiosity in her disappearance who was additionally discovered useless on the scene, police say.

Sweeney was reportedly a Scituate native and moved south a couple of 12 months in the past. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Workplace dominated her loss of life a murder.

In an affidavit obtained by Boston.com, authorities say their investigation started the evening of Friday, Feb. 28, after Sweeney failed to reply to calls and texts from her boyfriend, who additionally discovered blood in her condominium.

She didn’t seem for work that day at King Road Grill, both, her associates instructed police later. It was in contrast to her, they mentioned. And her 2010 Audi S5 was nowhere to be discovered.

Authorities discovered ‘a significant amount of blood’ at Sweeney’s condominium

Celia Sweeney. —Charleston Police Division through Fb

Sweeney’s boyfriend, who was not recognized, had left his residence to verify on Sweeney, who lived alone, when he couldn’t get in touch together with her, Charleston police Det. Joseph Owens wrote within the affidavit.

At her condominium, he discovered “a significant amount of blood” all through the house, however not Sweeney, based on the submitting.

Police acquired concerned after they have been dispatched at his request to conduct a welfare verify round 8:52 p.m. Friday and obtained a search warrant for the condominium.

“The analysis yielded evidence that someone likely sustained fatal injuries as there was a significant amount of blood throughout the apartment and signs of a struggle,” Owens wrote.

Authorities didn’t discover Sweeney’s cellphone however used a ping to indicate its final recognized location was “in the general area of her apartment” earlier that day round 11:30 a.m., he wrote.

“The forensic processing also yielded bloody footprints yielding a possible band name and tread pattern of a boot,” Owens wrote. “A single cartridge casing was located in the living room of the apartment.”

In accordance with Owens, detectives spoke with Sweeney’s associates, together with a neighbor who mentioned she was with Sweeney and two males the evening earlier than: Walton and one other man whose title was redacted within the doc.

The group went to a number of eating places and bars earlier than returning to Sweeney’s condominium, Owens mentioned, including that police know Walton “was in and out of Sweeney’s apartment” over the course of the next two hours.

Telephone data of Sweeney’s final recognized communication, simply earlier than three a.m. on Feb. 28, present she was pissed off about an individual “being left alone” in her residence and that she would try to take away the person, Owens mentioned.

The data point out there have been a number of, unsuccessful makes an attempt to succeed in Sweeney after that time limit, he wrote.

Carr’s physique was discovered with a ‘self-inflicted gunshot wound,’ paperwork say

Buddy Allen Carr. —Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Workplace

On Saturday, Feb. 29, police discovered Sweeney’s Audi convertible a couple of half-mile away from her condominium, based on Owens.

Witnesses instructed police they noticed the automobile enter a car parking zone forward of a white, 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck round 6 a.m. on Feb. 28, the affidavit says. The driving force of the Audi then entered the truck, and the Ford left the lot, police mentioned.

Authorities have been in a position to observe the actions of the pickup truck through the investigation and found it was pushed into the West Ashley space of Charleston on Interstate 526 later that morning, with a black container in its mattress.

The investigation traced the F-150 to Carr’s residence in Spartanburg County, based on filings.

With a search warrant in hand, authorities discovered Carr useless “with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” inside his residence, Owens wrote.

Police additionally discovered a black Husky container roughly 20 yards from the pickup truck, “consistent with the one observed in the bed of … (the) pick-up truck,” Owens wrote.

Contained in the container, authorities discovered Sweeney’s physique.

“Sweeney suffered significant blunt force trauma to her head which likely resulted in her immediate death,” the affidavit says.

Contained in the truck, police discovered a claw hammer with a crimson substance that examined presumptive for blood, Owens wrote. Authorities additionally discovered latex gloves, concrete luggage, and camouflage nylon straps, he mentioned.

Inside the house, investigators additionally found a Dwelling Depot receipt displaying cleansing supplies and a number of luggage of concrete have been bought on the afternoon of Feb. 28. As well as, a 45-gallon Husky container was bought individually on the retailer that day, and retailer surveillance video footage confirmed Walton was current for that buy, based on the affidavit.

Walton, a Charleston resident, was charged “based on the fact that (he) was present at the time when those items were purchased and the fact that these items were used in the concealment and disposal of Sweeney’s body,” Owens wrote.

Ought to he put up his bond, Walton will need to have no contact with Sweeney’s household “verbally, electronically, on social media, or by third party,” a court docket case index exhibits. He’s due again in court docket on Might 8.

Sweeney’s mom tearily spoke earlier than the court docket Wednesday, WCSC studies.

“There’s emptiness in me that only Celia could fill,” she mentioned.”I’ll by no means get to embrace my daughter once more.”