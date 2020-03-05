new-class-rankings-for-dallas-isd-high-school-students-come-out-next-week

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD highschool college students will obtain new class rankings subsequent week.

In a letter to oldsters, the Chief Educational Officer Ivonne Durant defined center schoolers who took programs which have an AP succession course in highschool could not have obtained the proper credit score distinction.

This impacts college students who began highschool within the 2017-2018 faculty yr or thereafter.

Dallas ISD tweeted out the total letter in English and Spanish.

Clarification on class rank. pic.twitter.com/9HLKifmp4S — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) March 4, 2020

The brand new rankings can be supplied on Tuesday, March 10.