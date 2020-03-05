netflix,-apple-join-silicon-valley-exit-from-south-by-southwest-festival-over-coronavirus-fears

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Silicon Valley tech giants Apple and Netflix have joined social media mainstays Fb and Twitter in citing coronavirus fears for cancelling plans to ship its staff to and participate within the annual way of life, tech, leisure and music competition — South by Southwest — in Austin later this month.

In response to Day by day Selection, Netflix has cancelled 5 movie screenings and a panel for #BlackExcellence. The streaming firm had deliberate to display 5 movies together with characteristic movie “Uncorked,” and 4 documentaries: “A Secret Love,” “L.A. Originals,” “Mucho Mucho Amor” “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics.”

Apple, in the meantime, additionally has cancelled plans to debut three Apple TV+ originals on the Austin gathering.

In an Tuesday look on CBSN Bay Space, CNET Senior Editor Claire Reilly mentioned each Fb and Twitter thought of the dangers posed by journey and huge gatherings through the present coronavirus outbreak and determined to cancel their plans.

“Companies are beginning to realize this isn’t a problem in just one part of the world,” Reilly mentioned. “They are doing something to make sure their staff is safe and that they are not making the problem worse. We’ve seen both Twitter and Facebook pull out of the South By Southwest conference in Austin.”

“This (SXSW) is kind of an advertising, cultural, rock music — it’s where all the cool people go I’m told. But what we seen them (Facebook and Twitter) do is (determine) that it’s not worth risking their employees safety.”

Reilly mentioned Fb and Twitter are giant firms, to allow them to take a advertising hit from not having a presence this yr.

“Whether other companies follow suit with this particular conference we’ll have to wait and see,” she mentioned.

Fb had a lot of staff who had been slated to be visitor audio system on competition panels and in addition deliberate to as soon as once more host the favored Fb home exhibit. Twitter introduced on Sunday that CEO Jack Dorsey was pulling out of his dedication to be a significant speaker on the competition.

Greater than 20,000 individuals have signed a petition calling for competition to be cancelled this yr, however organizers mentioned Tuesday they nonetheless supposed to go ahead with the occasion from March 13-22.

At a Wednesday information convention, Dr. Mark Escott, interim medical director and well being authority for Austin Public Well being, mentioned regardless of the cancellations, the competition would go on.

“Right now, there is no evidence that closing South by Southwest or other activities is going to make this community safer. We are constantly monitoring that situation,” he mentioned. “We’ve asked this group to evaluate that, and if there’s any evidence that our community will be safer by closing down public events, we’ll do that.”