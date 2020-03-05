nesn’s-ratings-for-bruins-games-up-49-percent-from-last-season

The Bruins have put collectively a outstanding common season, main the NHL in wins (42) and factors (96) via 67 video games.

NESN’s telecasts of their video games have delivered many spectacular numbers too.

By 56 telecasts this season, Bruins video games on the community are averaging a 3.49 family score. That may be a 49 p.c improve in comparison with the identical variety of telecasts final season, and its highest general score so far within the schedule in 4 seasons.