nesn’s-ratings-for-bruins-games-up-49-percent-from-last-season

The Bruins have put collectively a outstanding common season, main the NHL in wins (42) and factors (96) via 67 video games.
NESN’s telecasts of their video games have delivered many spectacular numbers too.
By 56 telecasts this season, Bruins video games on the community are averaging a 3.49 family score. That may be a 49 p.c improve in comparison with the identical variety of telecasts final season, and its highest general score so far within the schedule in 4 seasons.
The telecasts have seen much more development in particular demographics. Rankings are up 94 p.c (1.96 score) amongst adults 18-34 in comparison with final yr. The 1.96 score in that demo is the very best it has been because the 2013-14 season.
Amongst girls 25-54, rankings have elevated 89 p.c year-to-date with a 1.86 score, additionally the very best so far since 2013-14.
Additionally, the telecast’s 2.62 score amongst adults 25-54 is a 55 p.c improve in comparison with this time final season.