nene-leakes-says-she-thinks-wendy-williams’-ex-husband-blocked-her-potential-talk-show

Nene Leakes was the newest visitor to go to essentially the most harmful morning present, “The Breakfast Club.” Throughout her interview, she talked concerning the girls of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” her completely different enterprise ventures, her household and extra.

Through the interview, Charlamagne Tha God introduced up that Nene Leakes had a chat present within the works a while in the past, however the present had been blocked and by no means occurred.

Charlamagne talked about that the present was alleged to be with Debmar Mercury, who additionally produces “The Wendy Williams Show,” and mentioned that Wendy Williams and her now ex-husband Kevin Hunter blocked the present from taking place.

Though she regarded like she didn’t need to discuss concerning the scenario, Nene did verify she did suppose that they blocked her present however particularly mentioned she did suppose that Kevin Hunter had one thing to do with it.

Now everyone knows that after understanding one another for some years, Nene and Wendy have repaired their relationship, and they’re now good buddies. Nevertheless, Nene did say they’ve by no means talked concerning the scenario. Though Nene mentioned she isn’t against speaking to Wendy about something, she mentioned the scenario is outdated and so they have each moved on.

Nene mentioned, “I’ve moved on, she’s moved on. She’s not with Kev anymore, I thought he was toxic for her. I’m sure he was the person to go and get it stopped. Like it’s either her or Wendy. They already had money in Wendy, the show was already on. So they made the right choice in my eyes, I would have done the same thing, if I already know this show is successful, I would just stick with the show that’s already successful.”

Try the clip under:

Try the complete interview under, and watch her discuss concerning the discuss present on the 17:45 mark:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94