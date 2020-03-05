nene-leakes-poses-with-the-breakfast-club-crew-and-fans-support-her

NeNe Leakes was a visitor on The Breakfast Membership the opposite day, and when she made this announcement on her social media account, her followers went loopy with pleasure. She had a variety of issues to share on the present, and she or he additionally made certain to say her pal, Wendy Williams.

NeNe revealed some issues about Wendy and Kevin Hunter that a variety of followers have been most likely unaware of.

The RHOA star said that so far as she is anxious, the rationale why she didn’t get her personal speak present was her pal’s ex-husband himself.

NeNe mentioned all of this after hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy requested her about her friendship with Wendy.

All in all, NeNe mainly mentioned that Kevin stopped her speak present from airing.

Anyway, it appears just like the RHOA star had a good time on the present, and she or he shared numerous pics wit the entire crew.

Followers made certain to supply NeNe a number of help within the feedback.

Somebody mentioned: ‘You did so good, I listened this morning!!! I respect you, Nene period.’

A follower instructed the RHOA star: ‘I didn’t wish to get out the truck this morning at work when it was time to go in. I loved this interview. ❤ Nene’s good individuals!’

One follower mentioned that ‘I was listening to you this morning. I love you so much @neneleakes,’ and another person posted this: ‘I like you, but I don’t like the way you play the sufferer in all the things!! It’s time to take possession, honey.’

A commenter mentioned that they’re group NeNe as properly: ‘#teamNeNe🙏❤️💪😇 The Truth will set you Free. rhoa always speaking #TheLiesTheLies bout @neneleakes now ALL FANS can See👁👁 Hear👂and finally know the truth. Bravo’s performed a HUGE half by despatched/letting this rhoa forged unfold evil crap to media. Please, NENE deal with these infantile within the playground with Good Nasty like your Actual Pal @wendyshow.’

NeNe’s followers are freaking out on the thought that she may not be on the RHOA collection anymore.

Most of her followers have already mentioned that if she’s not featured anymore, they are going to cease watching the collection.



