nba-trade-rumors:-knicks-could-target-thunder’s-chris-paul-during-2020-offseason

After placing out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the course of the 2019 free company interval, the Knicks are again to their annual star search. The following participant on New York’s checklist: Thunder guard Chris Paul.

The Knicks are “gathering intel” on Paul, in line with The Athletic’s Frank Isola, who factors out new staff president Leon Rose as soon as represented Paul as an agent.

The Knicks, in line with NBA sources, have been gathering intel on All Star Chris Paul and will make a run at him this summer season. Paul, 34, carries an enormous contract however he’s had a resurgent season in OKC & is confirmed chief. (He was additionally as soon as represented by…Leon Rose.) — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 5, 2020

Paul has maintained a shut relationship with Rose and reached out to him when he formally landed the Knicks job on Monday.

“I used to be excited. I used to be stunned like everyone else,” Paul mentioned. “[Rose] has been with me for a very long time by means of numerous various things, and I could not be happier for him and his household.”

At first look, Paul would not appear to make sense on a rebuilding roster. The Knicks could imagine Paul’s presence will help within the growth of younger prospects like RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson after seeing him thrive subsequent to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma Metropolis, however the Thunder are in playoff place as a result of additionally they give minutes to strong veterans like Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder.

Basketball match apart, the largest hurdle in any potential Paul deal is his contract. The 10-time All-Star is about to earn $41.Three million in 2020-21 and $44.2 million in 2021-22 assuming he takes his participant possibility. (In future information, Paul did not flip down $44.2 million.)

That is an unbelievable monetary dedication for a man who’s about to show 35 years outdated in Could. Overpaid does not imply dangerous, after all, as Paul is averaging 17.5 factors, 6.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds with taking pictures splits of 48.8/35.9/89.5 (subject targets/3-pointers/free throws) this season. Nonetheless, that should be a part of New York’s calculations. Paul himself is not sufficient to all of the sudden push the Knicks out of the East basement, and his contract might simply turn out to be an albatross.

If nothing else, this leak at the least quickly shifts the dialog away from the Spike Lee vs. James Dolan drama. The Knicks win!