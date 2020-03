ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A pure gasoline leak has pressured the evacuation of Arlington’s Boles Junior Excessive College.

The decision got here in round 9:45 this morning on SW Inexperienced Oaks Blvd close to Park Springs.

A faculty official mentioned the scholars and workers safely evacuated the constructing and nobody was harm.

Arlington firefighters are on scene working to find out what occurred.