nascar-schedule-2021:-busch-clash-moving-to-daytona-road-course-as-part-of-speedweeks-changes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Lower than a month after Denny Hamlin celebrated his Daytona 500 crown within the sport’s most well-known victory lane, Daytona Worldwide Speedway has introduced main changes to the standard NASCAR Cup Sequence season-opening race week for 2021 — altering the course of the favored Busch Conflict race and condensing the schedule.

Subsequent winter, the Busch Conflict might be run the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 9, and kick off six consecutive days of on-track motion. The race can also be being moved from Daytona’s high-banked 2.5-mile oval; inventory automobiles will as an alternative race on the observe’s famed street course for the primary time.

Daytona Worldwide Speedway president Chip Wile introduced the information Wednesday prematurely of the observe internet hosting this weekend’s 50th operating of the Daytona Supercross.

“We proceed to search for alternatives to distinguish the Busch Conflict from the Daytona 500 and clearly the whole lot we do round Speedweeks . . . is about constructing towards the 500,” Wile stated. “That is about how we are able to proceed to push and elevate the Busch Conflict to be one thing totally different. And we’ve executed that with a variety of new initiatives the primary weekend.

“We have seen development 12 months over 12 months with the Busch Conflict and that weekend, however to see the resurgence in road-course racing and the joy round it from the followers, we thought, why cannot we do that?” Wile added.

The street course at Daytona is greatest recognized for internet hosting IMSA’s season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in addition to the DAYTONA 200, North America’s premier races for sports activities automobiles and bikes, respectively.

The Busch Conflict might be adopted by Daytona 500 pole qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The Duel races to set the remainder of the Daytona 500 discipline will stay on a Thursday night, Feb. 11, adopted by the NASCAR Gander RV & Open air Truck Sequence race on Friday, Feb. 12. The observe will host a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 13, beginning with the Xfinity Sequence season opener and the ending with the ARCA Menards Sequence Lucas Oil 200.

The Daytona 500, “The Nice American Race,” will happen Sunday, Feb. 14, placing an exclamation level on the week of pace.

“Followers coming to the observe will get to see six consecutive days of thrilling NASCAR motion, with no days being the identical,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vp of racing improvement, stated.

Holly Cain writes for the NASCAR Wire Service.