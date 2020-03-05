My favourite button is the block button – Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg (2010) and ever because the actress has labored in a number of movies which have made her the star that she is in the present day. The actress has impressed many along with her weight reduction journey, her alternative of movies in addition to her strategy in the direction of faceless trolls on social media.

Speaking about how she offers with social media trolls in a current interview with Filmfare, the actress mentioned, “There’s a lack of etiquette on social media. Faceless people with fake identities say anything and everything without respect. It’s best to ignore them. My favourite button is the block button. It’s so funny, the person keeps waiting for a reaction after posting something nasty on my timeline or instigating me. (Laughs) But woh bechara block ho jaata hai. I love it.”